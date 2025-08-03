Premium

NCEA is being abolished: The latest Level 3 and UE leavers data for every New Zealand high school

By &
NZ Herald·
16 mins to read
NCEA is being abolished: The latest Level 3 and UE leavers data for every New Zealand high school
The state of education. Education scorecard. Illustration / Paul Slater

After the Government today announced NCEA will be replaced with new qualifications, the Herald is republishing this interactive and story from December 2024 that crunched University Entrance and NCEA Level 3 achievement data for every high school in New Zealand. See how your school ranked.

Latest

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save