Updated

National MP Andrew Bayly said he would not have offered his resignation

Barry Soper
Newstalk ZB's senior political correspondent·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

National's Andrew Bayly is questioned upon his return to Parliament about a controversial insult. Video / Parliament TV

Former Minister Andrew Bayly said he would not have resigned had he known the full facts of the allegations made against him.

Bayly is now fighting to clear his name and claims he was misled about the allegations against him before he resigned as a Cabinet Minister.

Bayly, the

