Stanford says she has set up an automatic reply on her personal email account in an effort to direct unsolicited work-related emails to her ministerial email address.

She also recently had the printer in her East Coast Bays electorate office connected to the parliamentary network so she can print those Government documents without having to send them to a personal account.

“If anything (else) comes up, we will continue to change our practices.”

The Cabinet Manual – a rulebook for Government ministers – says ministers should not use their personal emails or phones to conduct ministerial business.

If that is unavoidable, the Cabinet Manual stipulates a series of safeguards that ministers should follow, including ensuring the information is protected from unauthorised access and able to be swiftly accessed for Official Information Act (OIA) requests.

Senior National minister Chris Bishop said he too had “occasionally” forwarded emails from his Parliament address to his Gmail, usually for printing purposes.

He could not recall what was in those documents but said it was not ministerial business.

“As a habit I don’t forward ministerial documents or work to my Gmail,” Bishop said.

“MPs are on the road a lot, there are printing problems, often. I can’t print at my Parliament office, for example. Erica [Stanford] hasn’t been able to.”

Asked why he could not get his printer working, Bishop said “tell me about it ... I share your pain. It’s crazy ... It’s a nightmare.”

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said he was “super relaxed” about the issue. His office had spoken to Stanford’s, he said.

“I am very relaxed about it. The reality is ... she has received unsolicited emails, she has had printing issues, she’s had tech issues. She has made changes subsequently.”

But Labour leader Chris Hipkins – the author of the section of the 2023 Cabinet Manual update that covers personal email and phone use – said technology at Parliament had improved dramatically in recent years and there was “absolutely no justification” for Stanford’s actions.

“The technology in Parliament has improved dramatically in the last few years. There is no longer a need to use personal email accounts, for example, to print documents. The technology is now all fully mobile.”

