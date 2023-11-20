Voyager 2023 media awards
National, Act, NZ First coalition talks: A deal is nigh, but National Party leader Christopher Luxon should be cut some slack

Claire Trevett
Christopher Luxon discusses policy deals with Act and NZ First. Video / NZ Herald

OPINION:

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has copped a fair bit of flak for the length of time his coalition talks have taken – but he should be cut some slack.

The scenario

