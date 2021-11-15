More poll woes for PM Jacinda Ardern, Labour Party; Judith Collins hits new low

National Party leader Judith Collins clarifies National's stance on vaccine mandates and passports following Tuesday's announcements. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour's poll slide has continued with the party's popularity dropping 2 points to 41 in 1News' latest Colmar Brunton poll.

National is at 28 per cent, up 2 points - while the Act Party is unchanged on 14 points.

The Greens are up one point to 9 per cent, while NZ First are on 3 points.

Jacinda Ardern has fallen 5 points to 39 per cent as the preferred Prime Minister, while National's Judith Collins is on 5 per cent, just one point ahead of Christopher Luxon.

David Seymour's preferred Prime Minister score is more than double Collins' - on 11 points.

It is Ardern's lowest preferred Prime Minister score since before the start of the pandemic.

Collins' approval rating hit a new low, falling to -31.

Her assumed leadership challenger - former Nats leader Simon Bridges - has an approval rating of 1 per cent.

The last 1 News-Colmar Brunton Poll was run between 22-26 September and had Labour at 43 and National at 26.

Act was on 14, while the Greens were on 8.

This poll comes on the back of two private polls that were published last week.

A leaked copy of Talbot Mills Research poll (formerly UMR) showed Labour dropped by five points to 41 per cent in the past month – its lowest result since January 2020, before Covid-19 hit New Zealand.

In that poll, National gained two points, going from 22 to 24 per cent, while Act broke a previous record in the poll, hitting 17 per cent.

The latest Taxpayers' Union Curia poll also showed Labour had crashed six points to 39 per cent - while National was up four points to 26 per cent.

In both polls, Ardern had also taken a hit.

Despite the hit to Labour, National made only incremental gains – going up two points from 22 to 24 per cent, while Act had risen yet again, up one point to 17 per cent – breaking its previous record in the poll.

In the Taxpayer's Union Curia poll, Ardern crashed 13 points as preferred PM, down to 34 per cent. She's still well ahead of National leader Judith Collins who is up 1 point to 6.