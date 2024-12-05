Missing bootcamp teen who absconded from fellow participant’s tangi had been in youth justice facility

Children's Minister Karen Chhour says the bootcamp participants were 'like a family' and will be suffering after one teen died last week. Photo / Mark Mitchell
The missing teen from the Government’s bootcamp pilot who absconded after attending his fellow participant’s funeral had been in a youth justice facility as the sole participant who had re-offended since the pilot began.
It comes as the Children’s Minister speaks of the “devastating” impact last week’s death of one of the participants will be having on the nine other boys in the pilot and its staff.
“They have a connection with this young man and it’d be quite devastating for them to go through this right now as well,” she said.
“Oranga Tamariki is supporting all these young men and the people that have worked with these young men because this is devastating for all of us.”
She confirmed Oranga Tamariki would be “doing everything we can” to support the boy’s whānau, alongside the other participants who she believed had “become like a family”.
The 10 teens, all of whom aged 15-17 and had been recidivist offenders, had been residing in the community after completing the pilot’s three-month in-residence phase at Palmerston North’s youth justice facility. In the remaining nine months, the teens had been placed with whānau or social services and supported by personal mentors.
Asked if she was aware if the young man had violated any of the pilot’s rules ahead of his death, Chhour cited the ongoing investigation.
“It’s not appropriate for me to comment on the circumstances or anything that’s happened until this investigation’s happened.”
The boy’s tangi [funeral] was held on Tuesday. Chhour said she attended in a personal capacity.
“I’d met this young man, I was proud of what he was trying to achieve and I felt like supporting the family was the right thing to do,” she said.
“I was very grateful for them allowing me to attend the funeral in support, especially for such a private and personal moment, to hear the stories and to hear how he was really proud of where he was going and what he was doing.
“The family was really proud of what they were seeing as well [which] was a bit of a comfort to hear that.”
It was at the boy’s tangi that another bootcamp participant escaped police and Oranga Tamariki staff and is currently missing. Waikato police are seeking to arrest the participant for breaching compassionate bail.
Oranga Tamariki yesterday said the boy who absconded had been granted bail on “compassionate grounds” to attend the tangi.
Chhour said the boy had been in a youth justice facility, having re-offended since re-entering the community.
She confirmed he was the same participant referenced in her statement on November 21, revealing how one of the 10 teens had allegedly re-offended.
“I’m saddened that this young person has not taken this opportunity at a second chance,” she said at the time.
“We were hopeful this would not occur, but we understand the complexities in the lives of these young people. Ultimately, what they do with these opportunities is up to them.”
“I can’t really comment until I know the exact details and there will be a review into both incidents that will come my way and then I’ll know more detail.”
Chhour couldn’t say when the investigations would be completed but described the review into the absconding incident as “rapid”.
Last month, the Government passed legislation through its first reading which would enable judges to send young offenders to bootcamps by creating the Young Serious Offender category, a key plank of the Government’s law and order policy agenda.
The legislation was expected to become law in March.
Labour’s children’s spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime said it was “very tragic” the young man had passed away but she remained concerned about the Government’s bootcamps.
“The Government needs to stop this harmful experiment and should not push ahead with their legislation to entrench them,” she told the Herald.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.