Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Mike Hosking: Where is our absent government when the going gets tough?

4 minutes to read
New Zealand moves closer to Phase 3 of the government's Omicron response, with a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Video / George Heard / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

New Zealand moves closer to Phase 3 of the government's Omicron response, with a record 3297 new community cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday. Video / George Heard / Mark Mitchell / Dean Purcell / Michael Craig

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

Part of the Government's pitch to the "team of 5 million" over its Covid response is that not a lot of people died.

We have the lowest death rate from Covid in the OECD.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid