Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Mike Hosking: The dire situation in our hospitals is an irony of the Govt's making

4 minutes to read
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares to make an announcement on Covid-19 booster shots with director general of health Dr Ashleigh Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern prepares to make an announcement on Covid-19 booster shots with director general of health Dr Ashleigh Bloomfield and Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Mike Hosking
By
Mike Hosking

Mike Hosking is a breakfast host on Newstalk ZB.

OPINION:

I assume I'm not the only one who sees the current irony of our hospitals situation.

As we wait with bated breath for the hour to tick over at midnight tonight and the whole

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.