Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Mental health crisis: $61.6 million for crisis response after damning reports

Julia Gabel
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo / Alex Cairns

Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey. Photo / Alex Cairns

The Government will invest $61.6 million to improve the country’s mental health crisis system with action increasing the number of frontline clinical staff to speed up crisis assessments.

The funding would also go towards increasing new alternative services to reduce inpatient ward admissions at hospitals and adding more peer-support

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save