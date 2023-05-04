Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Meka Whaitiri’s defection from Labour to the Maori Party may be big adjustment

Audrey Young
By
5 mins to read
Meka Whaitiri threw herself into her ministerial roles this term. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Meka Whaitiri threw herself into her ministerial roles this term. Photo / Mark Mitchell

If Meka Whaitiri had done what she originally said she would do, she would be retiring from Parliament this election rather than switching parties and seeking re-election.

She once said she wanted to be an

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics