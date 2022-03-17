National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo / Dean Purcell

Christopher Luxon has finally assembled the team he thinks will propel him into office in 2023. It includes former staffers of National governments past, and tries to bring together National's diverse factions whose internecine warfare these past four years has hobbled the party.

Parliamentary staff in a party leader's office have their contracts terminated whenever there's a change of leader. This gives the new leader the opportunity to remake their office as they see fit, which Luxon appears to have done. Luxon has focused his selections on people with an economics or business background.

Former Prime Minister John Key is a close confidant of Luxon. Photo / Zahn Trotter

John Key

Former National Prime Minister John Key is a close ally and confidant of Luxon. He has contributed political advice to Luxon in the past, including helping Luxon make up his mind over whether to run for the leadership or not.

The pair continue to speak regularly, Key acting as something of a sounding board for Luxon.

Key was on the board of Air New Zealand while Luxon was chief executive.

Deputy Nicola Willis is a member of the kitchen Cabinet. Photo / NZ Herald

Nicola Willis

Luxon's deputy Nicola Willis has a long association with Parliament and has a history - her mother was a press gallery journalist. Her time in Parliament has been spent in service of National Party grandees, Bill English, who she worked for in opposition, and John Key, who she worked for in Government. Willis has a good political brain and an eye for detail, which have been used to great effect in her prosecution of the Government's failure on housing. She's a strong champion of women in a caucus which has often overlooked the importance of gender balance.

Willis is a leading member of National's liberal caucus. She's close to fellow Wellington liberal Chris Bishop, a partnership which caused some of the pair's detractors' in caucus to coin the portmanteau "Bishola". Willis and Bishop faced the ire of the caucus following the failed Todd Muller coup, which she had promoted, although much of that sentiment has since subsided.

MP Chris Bishop is part of Luxon's kitchen Cabinet. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Chris Bishop

Willis' liberal ally Chris Bishop has been an MP since 2014. Bishop's first public sector job was writing answers to written Parliamentary questions at the Ministry of Education. Those questions then went to the office of then-Education Minister (and holder of the seat Bishop contests, Hutt South) Trevor Mallard, where the questions were signed-off by Mallard's then-staffer, one Chris Hipkins - now Bishop's rival Covid-19 response portfolio holder.

Like Willis, Bishop is the child of a former member of the press gallery. He was also a former staffer, working in the office of Steven Joyce, whose reputation for competence and fixing things Bishop (probably unconsciously) emulates.

A details guy, Bishop cut his teeth in the police and transport portfolios. He led relentless attacks on the Government's elevation of Police Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha, the Auckland light rail project, and the beleaguered Let's Get Wellington Moving transport plan. However, like Willis he had to grapple with a degree of caucus animosity in the wake of the collapse of Todd Muller's leadership.

He worked his way back into favour by arduously rebuilding National's lost credibility on the handling of the pandemic.

Cameron Burrows

Chief of staff Cameron Burrows (second from right), pictured with Rotorua MP Todd McClay (left) with EnergyMate coaches Vaine and Michelle Nahu. Photo / Rotorua Daily Post

Luxon's first big hire was chief of staff Cameron Burrows, who was appointed a fortnight after Luxon took office.

A former senior staffer under Bill English and John Key, Burrows stuck around after National lost the 2017 election and worked in a policy role when Simon Bridges became National leader in 2018.

An economist by training, Burrows has previously worked at Treasury, and in the UK civil service.

He was most recently the chief executive of the Electricity Retailers' Association, where he got to know Energy Minister Megan Woods well.

Gareth Hollins

Longtime staffer Gareth Hollins has been promoted to head of research and policy advice. Hollins previously worked for Nikki Kaye while she was deputy leader, and has stayed with the party since then.

Prior to joining National's team in Parliament, Hollins worked in trade policy, before heading overseas to London and Turkey where he worked in consulting.

Matt Burgess

National hired former New Zealand Initiative senior economist Matt Burgess to be the party's economic advisor. Burgess had formerly worked as Bill English's senior economic advisor while English was finance minister.

Prior to that, Burgess was the chief executive of iPredict, the online predictions market which was effectively shut down by Associate Minister of Justice Simon Bridges when he declined to exempt it from anti-money laundering legislation (Burgess had already moved to the Beehive by this point).

At the New Zealand Initiative his work has focused extensively on climate change and the emissions trading scheme.

Hamish Rutherford

After a long career in business and political journalism, Hamish Rutherford has changed careers to join Luxon's office as chief press secretary.

Rutherford had a long stint in the Press Gallery for Stuff, before leaving to become Wellington business bureau chief. In 2019, he switched media organisations, joining the New Zealand Herald as Wellington business editor. Scoops have included uncovering evidence of the pricing behaviour of petrol companies - a story Stuff put on the front page of the Dominion Post's first compact edition. While at the Herald, he led an investigation over the financing of the America's Cup defence. Rutherford has a reputation for hard-edged, details-focused reporting with an obvious economic and business bent.

He's close to Wellington's National MPs Chris Bishop and Nicola Willis.

He has yet to start in the new role, but when he does, he'll be responsible for the party's media strategy.

Jasmine Higginson

One of Parliament's most well-known press secretaries, Higginson worked for a range of ministers in the previous government including Te Ururoa Flavell, Hekia Parata and Amy Adams. She followed National into Opposition, working for Bill English and Simon Bridges, before leaving Parliament.

In the interim, Higginson worked in Waka Kotahi's NZ Transport Agency's press team, focusing on transport in the Wellington region (including Transmission Gully). She was briefly seconded into Transport Minister Michael Woods' office.