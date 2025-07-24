Advertisement
Major electoral law overhaul includes ending same-day enrolment, clarity on treats for voters

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Among the changes being proposed is stopping same-day enrolment for a general election. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Government is making a “significant, but necessary change” to New Zealand’s electoral laws to address “strain on the system”.

Among the changes being proposed is stopping same-day enrolment for voters in a general election. Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said allowing late enrolments was “well intentioned” but had placed pressure

