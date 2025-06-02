Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will address the media about David Seymour’s new role as Deputy Prime Minister.

Today a new hotline for reporting excessive road cone use was launched.

Seymour criticised political opponents, emphasising Act’s growth and attacking Labour in his Auckland speech.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will front the media this morning on the dawn of David Seymour’s stint as Deputy Prime Minister.

It also comes after news of the Government’s new shake-up at WorkSafe, with the launch of a hotline today for the public to report excessive road cone use.

Seymour was sworn in on Sunday.

The new Deputy PM kicked off his stint with a speech in Auckland, where he chronicled Act’s rise from a single MP to 11 – and attacked his political opponents, calling his party Labour’s “worst nightmare”.

Seymour takes over from New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, with the role of Luxon’s deputy being split between the two minor coalition parties.

Seymour took swipes at his political opponents, saying that while other politicians had sourced votes by “promising other people’s money, or promising to regulate other people’s choices”, Act had taken “the hard road”.

He quipped he got “so much free accommodation” from living in Labour MP Willie Jackson’s head. In a recent clash between the pair, Jackson was kicked out of the House for calling Seymour a liar during a heated debate on the Act leader’s controversial Treaty Principles Bill.

“I’m not going anywhere but ahead ... nearly every single press release from Labour, every fundraising email, every talking point, is about how dangerous David Seymour is,” Seymour said.

“To Labour, yes, I am dangerous, but only to you and your batty outriders.”

Hotline launched for ‘overzealous’ road cone use

A new road cone hotline is being rolled out today for the public to report excessive, overzealous road cone use.

A Cabinet paper, released today, reveals Brooke van Velden’s broader vision for the agency to become a more “supportive regulator”, spanning prosecutions, a stronger approach when workers breach health and safety codes and vastly clearer guidance for organisations.

The Minister of Workplace Relations and Safety wants the agency’s inspectorate to ditch its “adversarial culture” and move from managing risk generally to critical risk.

Research published last year shows New Zealand’s workplace health and safety is severely lacking. The Business Leaders’ Health and Safety Forum’s 2024 State of a Thriving Nation report found health and safety failures cost the country $4.9 billion in 2023 alone.