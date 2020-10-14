Local Focus: Water one of Rangitīkei's big issues according to candidates

National's Ian McKelvie and Green candidate Ali Hale Tilley both agree in this Local Focus video.

They both say that water is the biggest issue facing the Rangitīkei electorate at this election.

"There is a huge amount we need to do for the infrastructure of our water," Hale Tilley said. Hale Tilley also talked about protecting waterways with riparian planting and making it easier for residents to collect rainwater in town.

National Party candidate and MP McKelvie brought up sewerage costs or small towns as an example of expensive infrastructure in the many small towns across the Rangitīkei.

"It's very expensive for our little towns and if we can't generate good jobs in the vicinity of those small towns and make sure that they are sustainable, we are going to struggle," he said.

Labour's Soraya Peke-Mason said each town has its own unique problem.



"The issues are around climate change, around housing, and youth."

Also standing in the Rangitīkei electorate:

• Reuben Leung Wai for the New Conservatives

• Ricky Cribb for Advance NZ

• Neil Wilson for Act

• Antony Woollams for NZ First

