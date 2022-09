Te Tai Hauāuru candidates answer the important questions. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Te Tai Hauāuru candidates get tested on their knowledge of this vast electorate.

Jack McDonald for the Greens and Adrian Rurawhe for Labour answer the questions (Howie Tamati from the Māori Party was unavailable):

According to DOC, how long does it take to climb to the summit of Mt Taranaki and back?

How many Pākeha electorates does te Tai Hauāuru span?

Who knows the answers?

