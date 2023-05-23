Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Loafers Lodge fire: Only a third of ‘boarding houses’ have sprinklers

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Most boarding house-style accommodation does not have sprinklers. Photo / George Heard

Most boarding house-style accommodation does not have sprinklers. Photo / George Heard

Central government and local councils have only a rough idea of the number of buildings that may have the same fire safety specifications as Wellington’s Loafers Lodge.

Councils that do have an idea of the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics