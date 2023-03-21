Voyager 2022 media awards
Politics

Live Q&A: Chris Hipkins marks two months as Prime Minister - has he saved Labour?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with festival-goers at the Pasifika Festival in Auckland, March 18, 2023. Photo / Jason Oxenham

  • Ask your question or have your say in the comments section below - you’ll need to be logged into your Herald Premium account first. Senior political correspondent Audrey Young and deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan will join the chat from about 9.30am. Please abide by our House Rules - you can find them here.

When Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister on January 25, Labour was sitting around 33 per cent support in the polls - behind National on 38 per cent.

