Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with festival-goers at the Pasifika Festival in Auckland, March 18, 2023. Photo / Jason Oxenham

When Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand’s 41st Prime Minister on January 25, Labour was sitting around 33 per cent support in the polls - behind National on 38 per cent.

Jacinda Ardern’s surprise resignation arrested the fall. Labour’s poll numbers picked up immediately and have continued to climb, with its net approval now standing at about 37 per cent - ahead of National at 34 per cent.

Hipkins’ personal popularity has also been on an upward trajectory, hitting a new high of 39 per cent as preferred PM in a Talbot Mills poll released yesterday - well ahead of National leader Christopher Luxon on 23 per cent.

Some of that’s to be expected - new PMs almost always enjoy a honeymoon period. But Hipkins seemed determined to stamp his mark on the office from the start, embarking on a “back to basics” pivot that’s seen multiple Government policies ditched or delayed.

He’s also had his crisis management tested, with the North Island floods and Cyclone Gabrielle claiming lives and costing billions. Most commentators gave him a pass mark or better.

There are signs, though, that Hipkins’ honeymoon period is over. First, he took a hard line on former health boss Rob Campbell’s controversial social media posts. Then he lost his Police Minister, who apparently forgot the first rule of being Police Minister and admitted as much on national radio.

With the general election just seven months away, Labour desperately needs Hipkins’ popularity to stick - and National desperately needs Luxon’s popularity to pick up. We asked senior political correspondent Audrey Young and deputy political editor Thomas Coughlan to give their take on the dynamics at play in a live chat with Premium subscribers this morning.