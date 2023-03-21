Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Election 2023: Labour’s first-term MPs - who’s safe and who’s on the danger list

Audrey Young
By
6 mins to read
Some of Labour's 2020 intake: From left, top: Camilla Belich, Naisi Chen, Ibrahim Omer, Ingrid Leary, Barbara Edmonds; Bottom: Vanushi Walters, Helen White, Rachel Brooking, Ayesha Verrall and Anae Neru Leavasa.

Some of Labour's 2020 intake: From left, top: Camilla Belich, Naisi Chen, Ibrahim Omer, Ingrid Leary, Barbara Edmonds; Bottom: Vanushi Walters, Helen White, Rachel Brooking, Ayesha Verrall and Anae Neru Leavasa.

Labour’s two big election contests in Mt Albert and Wellington Central have highlighted the squeeze on seats this election, especially for the huge intake in the class of 2020.

In all, 23 new Labour MPs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics