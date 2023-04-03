Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is returning to Parliament today ahead of her valedictory speech tomorrow.

Her Labour colleagues are set to give her a final farewell at the party’s caucus meeting this morning.

Ardern did not comment when passing reporters earlier this morning.

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern arriving at the Labour caucus with Northcote MP Shanan Halbert at Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Transport Minister Michael Wood said he would always cherish memories of Ardern in the days following March 15, 2019, when families of those impacted by the Christchurch mosque attack needed support and leadership, alongside the rest of the country.

He also lauded her efforts in reducing child poverty, a portfolio Ardern held alongside her Prime Ministership.

National leader Christopher Luxon today told reporters Ardern would be remembered for her leadership following the mosque attack and how she developed New Zealand’s international profile.

“I wish her nothing but the very best going forward.”

Senior National MP Chris Bishop echoed his leader’s sentiments but criticised what Ardern achieved in Government.

“I think, on the domestic front, her record is a lot more mixed - a Government that said it would be transformational and has been anything but.”

Then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana Pa Marae earlier this year. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Ardern’s successor, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, said yesterday he thought Ardern led the country “exceptionally well” through complicated challenges and New Zealand was better off for her leadership.

He hoped she would leave with her head held high.

On the vitriol directed towards Ardern, Hipkins said he hoped people would leave her alone after she left Parliament. He hoped those on the fringes who did not respect her “would back off”. Hipkins said it was a tough job and we should accept it was tougher for Jacinda as a young woman. She was subjected to a much greater degree of vitriol than male politicians.

Internationally people like Hillary Clinton had been subjected to this for decades and it was disappointing to see it come here over the past 18 months, he said.

Ardern will give her valedictory speech in the House tomorrow afternoon.

The speech, formally known as a valedictory statement, gives retiring or resigning MPs a chance to reflect on what they’ve achieved during their time in Parliament, put on record issues of importance to them, reflect on the state and direction of the country, and thank or pay tribute to family, friends, staff, colleagues, even their political opponents.

In January, hundreds of Kiwis lined the pavements of Parliament to catch one last glimpse of Ardern as she made her final public appearance as Prime Minister.

Colleagues farewelled her with gratitude, many visibly emotional. “I can’t actually see where the car is,” said Ardern as she moved through the crowd, most of them staff who’d worked with her.

Jacinda Ardern waves to the crowd one last time in January as Prime Minister of New Zealand. Photo / NZ Labour Party

Former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was by her side as she made her way into a Crown limousine bound for Government House where she formally resigned.

She received applause with many yelling “thank you, Prime Minister”.

Some supporters were tearful as they hugged Ardern, who was wearing the same dress she wore when Winston Peters announced her as Prime Minister in 2017.