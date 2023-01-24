New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern poses at her desk for the last time as Prime Minister. Photo / Getty Images

Jacinda Ardern has left the Beehive for the final time as Prime Minister, greeted on the Parliamentary forecourt by a huge crowd that erupted into loud cheers this morning.

The 42-year-old, who has led the country since 2017, hugged each member of her caucus who gave her a guard of honour, lining up outside parliament to see her off. She was joined by fiance Clarke Gayford.

Hundreds of Kiwis lined the pavements of parliament to catch one last glimpse of Ardern as she made her final public appearance as Prime Minister.

Colleagues farewelled her with gratitude, many visibly emotional. “I can’t actually see where the car is,” said Ardern as she moved through the crowd, most of them staff who’d worked with her.

Ardern and new Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni embraced one another, sharing a personal moment as the leadership torch was passed over.

Labour MP Kieran McAnulty could be heard saying “well done mate” as Ardern continued to hug and farewell her colleagues.

“She has been absolutely outstanding,” former Labour leader Andrew Little said. “No other prime minister has achieved the level of status she’s achieved on the world stage.”

Labour MP Deborah Russell also posted words of kindness: “Farewell to our brilliant and beloved Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. And to our equally brilliant and beloved Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, in his role as DPM. Thankfully he will still be our Minister of Finance. And Sport!”

Farewell to our brilliant and beloved Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. And to our equally brilliant and beloved Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, in his role as DPM. Thankfully he will still be our Minister of Finance. And Sport! pic.twitter.com/uEy5JjIV91 — Deborah Russell MP 🐝 (@BeeFaerie) January 24, 2023

Asked by reporters how she felt, she said “good”, while Gayford declared he was “relieved”.

Giving a brief message to the crowd, Ardern waved and said “thank you” before taking off.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson was by her side as she made her way into a Crown limousine bound for Government House where she formally resigned.

She received applause with many yelling “thank you, Prime Minister”.

Some supporters were tearful as they hugged Ardern, who was wearing the same dress she wore when Winston Peters announced her as Prime Minister in 2017.

At Government House, Ardern had a private audience with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro before Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni arrived where she formally resigned as Prime Minister - bringing an end to her time at the top.

She left Government House shortly after.

Ardern’s final day in the top job was celebrated by the royal family with Prince William and Kate Middleton issuing a message of thanks to the 40th New Zealand Prime Minister.

William and Kate wrote on their official Twitter account: “Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death.

“Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C.”

Thank you @jacindaardern for your friendship, leadership and support over the years, not least at the time of my grandmother’s death. Sending you, Clarke and Neve our best wishes. W & C — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) January 24, 2023

Ardern met now-next-in-line to the throne William and his wife Kate Middleton a number of times during her nearly two terms as prime minister, including when the prince visited Christchurch as the Queen’s representative after the 2019 terror attacks.

Global music artist Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, today labelled Ardern a “peace train who kept New Zealanders together”.

“Leaders who dare to dream will always face hardship. Jacinda Ardern – a supporter of the Peace Train who kept New Zealanders together following the terror attack in Christchurch – saw her nation as one, but people can’t wait to smash it up again.”

Leaders who dare to dream will always face hardship. @jacindaardern – a supporter of the Peace Train who kept New Zealanders together following the terror attack in Christchurch – saw her nation as one, but people can't wait to smash it up again. #NewZealand #Unity #Peace pic.twitter.com/OUBcJCJ2cE — Yusuf / Cat Stevens (@YusufCatStevens) January 24, 2023











