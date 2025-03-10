- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to address leadership questions after Chris Hipkins overtook him as preferred Prime Minister.
- The latest poll shows Labour at 34.1% and National at 33.6%, with Hipkins leading Luxon.
- Luxon said he was focused on the upcoming Infrastructure Investment Summit and his trip to India to boost foreign investment.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is expected to field questions about his leadership after a new poll revealed he has been overtaken by Labour’s Chris Hipkins as preferred Prime Minister for the first time since the election.
The latest Taxpayers Union-Curia poll shows Labour has overtaken National, and Chris Hipkins has pipped Luxon as the preferred Prime Minister. The poll, conducted from March 2-4, shows National is up 1.7 points to 33.6% but Labour has moved past it, up 2.8 points to 34.1%.
He is expected to discuss the results of the poll further with Mike Hosking at 7.35am.
Listen live: PM speaks to Mike Hosking at 7.35am