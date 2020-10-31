Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Letters: Wealth tax, using a phone while driving, Lange's warning

2 minutes to read

Is it time to increase the fine for using a non-hands-free phone while driving? Photo / 123RF

NZ Herald

Why all this fear over a wealth tax?

People are terrified of the Greens' wealth tax, but If I had wealth of $2 million surely a 1 per cent tax is not excessive. This wealth,