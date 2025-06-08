Advertisement
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Labour’s Willie Jackson doesn’t want a ‘war with the Māori Party’

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

'A horrible day in the house' - Herald NOW's political panel Erica Stanford and Deborah Russell on Te Pāti Māori suspension debate. Video / Herald NOW

Labour’s Willie Jackson says Te Pāti Māori needs to compromise and focus on the main issues facing New Zealanders, like health and housing, following three MPs’ sanctioning in Parliament this week.

He’s also responded to comments from Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, the partner of Te Pati Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi and

