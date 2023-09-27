Voyager 2023 media awards

Labour’s fiscal plan ‘not sexy stuff’, but does the job - the question is, do voters believe them

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
Grant Robertson massaging Chris Hipkins' shoulders when he was asked about preparation for the next leaders' debate. Photo / Dean Purcell

ANALYSIS

Finance Ministers of red and blue varieties like to give their budgets a torpid, focus-grouped name.

“Delivering for New Zealanders” was Seven Joyce’s. The last Bill English Budget was “Investing in a Growing Economy”.

