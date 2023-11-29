Labour will shortly unveil its Opposition line-up as the party continues to get stuck into the new Government over its tax plans, repealing of smoke-free laws putting tobacco profits over health, and the conduct of Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Chris Hipkins held his press conference as Opposition leader on Wednesday, after National’s Christopher Luxon was sworn in as the new Prime Minister on Monday along with new government ministers in the coalition with Act and NZ First.

Hipkins yesterday confirmed former Finance Minister Grant Robertson would continue as finance spokesman, while former Health Minister Ayesha Verrall would keep her health portfolio.

Hipkins will be announcing the refreshed line-up at Parliament from 11am today. Unlike in government, when only ministers have portfolios, Labour will now give all of its MPs policy portfolios.

It comes as Hipkins and his Labour colleagues have hit out at some of the new Government’s policies, with new claims of a “growing fiscal hole”.

This was based on claims in analysis by the Council of Trade Unions that a policy which allows landlords to reduce their tax bills could cost $900 million more than National had budgeted for.

National’s coalition deal with Act and NZ First had it make billions of dollars in changes to its spending and revenue plans, including dropping the foreign buyer’s tax, forgoing an estimated $3 billion in revenue.

This left it to make up the difference by scrapping world-leading smoke-free laws to retain tax revenue from tobacco sales along with scotching its plans to increase support for low-income families to fund tax cuts.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis told the Herald the Government stood by commitments made in its coalition agreements.

Hipkins said the analysis found there was “even more pressure on a budget that is already billions short”.

Hipkins also called on Luxon to bring Peters into line over false claims from the Deputy Prime Minister that media had been bribed by the former Government’s $55 million journalism fund.

“I said during the election campaign I was expecting this coalition to be a coalition of chaos, I did not expect them to prove it so quickly,” he said.

On the removal of the smoke-free laws, Hipkins said it was “morally reprehensible”.

“It shows just two days into government they have already lost their moral compass,” Hipkins said.

“It is an international embarrassment as well, the first major headline that this government has attracted is their decision to increase the number of New Zealanders who smoke cigarettes.”

Luxon on Wednesday denied his Government was putting tobacco company interests over the health of New Zealanders, but could not commit to the same smoking rate reductions as Labour.

He also defended Peters’ comments about the journalism funding, saying while it was “not the way I would have expressed it”, he was “frustrated” by the fund as well as it gave perceptions of bias.

Meanwhile, Luxon on Wednesday unveiled the new Government’s 100-day plan with 49 priority policies.

Luxon described the plan as “ambitious”.

“Frankly that is because we are ambitious for New Zealand,” he said.

Parliament will return for the first time since before the election next week, with the first piece of legislation before the House to be a bill designed to refocus the Reserve Bank on reducing inflation.

The 100-day plan includes promises to deliver on key, large promises from the new Government. The Labour Government’s two massive RMA reform laws will be repealed, and the old RMA reinstated before Christmas.

Also destined for the bin are Labour’s Auckland light rail scheme, government participation in Let’s Get Wellington Moving, the Lake Onslow pumped hydro scheme, fuel tax hikes, fair pay agreements, and the clean car discount (or “ute tax”).

Observers cocked an eyebrow at some of the measures on the 100-day list, which included a governmental double-tapping of schemes that had already been killed by the previous Government. The plan included a NZ First promise to stop work on He Puapua, a report that was finished and delivered to the Labour Government in its first term as part of research on implementing the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The plan also says National will scrap Labour’s prison population reduction target, something former Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis himself scrapped during the election campaign.

The plan also includes culture war-derived diversions on the likes of lodging a reservation against adopting amendments to WHO health regulations. This must be done in the next two days, making it one of the most urgent of the actions in the plan – ahead of restoring the Reserve Bank’s single mandate.