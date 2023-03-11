Labour list MP Helen White will stand for Jacinda Ardern's seat in Mt Albert. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

The Labour Party has selected list MP Helen White as its candidate to take over Jacinda Ardern’s seat in the Mt Albert electorate in the 2023 general election.

Mt Albert’s MP Ardern announced she would step down from her seat in Parliament in April after also resigning as prime minister in February.

She chose to stay on as an electorate MP until the end of April to spare the country an automatic byelection.

White has been a Labour MP since 2020 and before entering Parliament she worked as a barrister specialising in employment law, representing unions, NGOs and individuals in need.

She was contesting the Labour Party nomination against Labour list MP Camilla Belich and will now stand for the seat at the October 2023 general election.

“Mt Albert has been my home for 30 years, and I love this community,” White said in a statement.

“I am honoured to have been selected as Labour’s candidate to represent the people of my local area and to be their voice in Parliament. I will work hard every day of this campaign to earn their trust and support.

“I also want to acknowledge outgoing Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern. Jacinda will go down as one of New Zealand’s great prime ministers and she has made such a difference in the lives of local people over her years as the MP for Mt Albert. I am honoured to continue her work.

“I am looking forward to being a strong voice for Mt Albert inside Chris Hipkins’ Government.”

The last three Labour MPs for the electorate have gone on to become Labour Party leader, with two - Ardern and Helen Clark - also becoming prime minister. David Shearer served as Labour leader while the party was in opposition.

Labour Party president Jill Day says the party is thrilled at the selection.

“Helen will be a very strong candidate for us in Mt Albert, continuing a proud history of Labour representatives in this electorate.

“I want to especially acknowledge Camilla Belich who also stood for selection. Camilla is a really valued member of our caucus team and I know she will continue to make a huge contribution to Labour and the success of our Government.

“We had a real contest for this seat - it shows just how much talent Labour has in its ranks that we had two candidates of such high calibre.”