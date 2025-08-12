Advertisement
Labour MP Willow-Jean Prime’s claims of fight clubs, meth in youth justice facilities not substantiated by officials

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Labour's Willow-Jean Prime made several claims in a select committee. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime’s public claims about fight clubs and “significant” meth use in youth justice facilities couldn’t be substantiated by Oranga Tamariki officials.

The Children’s Commission, which independently monitors the facilities, is also unaware of meth in the residences and hasn’t heard of fight clubs occurring since 2023.

Children’s

