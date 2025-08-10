Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

NCEA changes: Chris Hipkins says Willow-Jean Prime has ‘learned a lot’ from NCEA emails affair

Jamie Ensor
By
Political reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Education Minister Erica Stanford tried to get Labour up to speed on the change process. Video / Mark Mitchell

Labour leader Chris Hipkins says his education spokeswoman Willow-Jean Prime has “learned a lot” after revelations this week about her lack of engagement over NCEA reform.

Hipkins says he hopes future cross-party collaboration over changes to the secondary school qualification isn’t lost in what he called “the political point-scoring that’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save