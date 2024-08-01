Labour MP Ingrid Leary apologises to NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich

“We’d like to be brought up to date as to what’s going on,” Peters said.

Brownlee said then that he would shortly rule “on that very serious allegation”.

This was the second apology in Parliament on Wednesday. It followed Julie Anne Genter’s apology for shouting at Matt Doocey, which saw her hauled before the Privileges Committee which found her in contempt of Parliament.

Unkovich has a Member’s Bill in the ballet for “Fair Access to Bathrooms” which aims to ensure that all new non-domestic publicly accessible buildings provide separate, clearly demarcated, unisex and single sex bathrooms. NZ First says the bill is about the safety of women and girls.

Some members of the Rainbow Community see the bill as an assault on transgender rights.

The bill is similar to moves made under the last British Government.

“We have seen a similar move in the United Kingdom this month, with building regulations due to change later this year, making it compulsory to provide separate facilities for men and women for all new restaurants, bars, offices and shopping centres,” Peters said.

“New Zealand First campaigned to defend the right to privacy, personal safety, and freedom from harm for all New Zealanders, and this Bill demonstrates a much-needed commonsense solution to an issue that has often been overshadowed by ideology,” he said.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.