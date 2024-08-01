Labour MP Ingrid Leary apologises to NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich

Labour MP Ingrid Leary has apologised in Parliament to NZ First MP Tanya Unkovich in Question Time on Thursday.
Leary stood up early in Question Time and sought leave to make a personal explanation, which was granted. She apologised to Unkovich for “comments” made at the Health Committee on June 19 this year.
Leary reportedly said during a meeting of the Health Committee that Unkovich was “a known anti-trans activist”.
Unkovich took offence to the remark, which could be a breach of privilege.
NZ First complained to Speaker Gerry Brownlee about the remarks, concerned that they might be a matter of privilege. When Parliament returned after a long recess last month, NZ First leader Winston Peters asked for an update.