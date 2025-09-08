Advertisement
Treasury warning: Kiwis must accept lower quality public services to hit Government spending goal

Thomas Coughlan
By
Political Editor·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's strategy to reduce spending levels will have consequences, Treasury warns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Nicola Willis and Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's strategy to reduce spending levels will have consequences, Treasury warns. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Government’s goal to reducing public spending as a share of the economy could require the public to “accept a lower level of public services provided in some functional categories”, or wholesale changes to the types of services offered, according to a previously secret Treasury paper.

This may involve “reducing

