Karen Chhour steps back from abuse redress decisions due to potential payout

Audrey Young
By
Senior Political Correspondent·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Children's Minister Karen Chhour says she has an inner strength she didn't know she had. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Children's Minister Karen Chhour says she has an inner strength she didn't know she had. Photo / Mark Mitchell

  • Children’s Minister Karen Chhour recused herself from redress scheme decisions due to her own potential eligibility for compensation.
  • Chhour delegated responsibilities to Social Development Minister Louise Upston to avoid conflict of interest perceptions.
  • The Government is developing redress details for abuse survivors, with decisions expected this year.

Children’s Minister and abuse survivor Karen Chhour could be eligible for a payout under the redress scheme being developed by the Government.

That is why she has recused herself from any Cabinet decisions on the redress framework.

She has delegated her responsibilities to Social Development Minister Louise Upston.

