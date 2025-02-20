Tinetti was asking how she could be confident women’s issues were being prioritised while a senior minister was making such comments.

Collins defended Mitchell, saying he was “the strongest advocate that the violence that gangs meet out to women that I have seen, and I fully support him in standing up against the gangs”.

But she did go on to say: “As for his little statement, I’ll deal with that later.”

Mitchell was seen speaking to Collins briefly before the next question.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon arriving for the post-Cabinet press conference with Defence Minister Judith Collins and Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Collins was also asked about comments by another colleague, Act’s Simon Court.

Court told a submitter during a Parliamentary Select Committee: “I’m not sure if you’re aware, or if people that you engage with are aware, of the menstrual cup, which is a reusable product available for about $15 from Chemist Warehouse.”

He asked: “Do you think if people knew more about how to access products like that that this concern, this anxiety you have, might be somewhat mitigated?”

In response to Tinetti’s questioning, Collins said: “Do you know, I think it’s amazing, because I don’t need to worry about those sorts of things any more, and I’m just so grateful for the fact that this man is actually interested in it, because I sure as hell am not.”

Things intensified as Tinetti continued quizzing Collins, asking: “How can she have confidence the Government is advocating for women when her colleagues mock perimenopausal women, dismiss the causes for the gender pay gap, appoint an anti-abortion lobbyist as a Minister for Health, and tell women what to put in their vagina and why has she as Minister for Women stood by and done nothing?”

Collins said that was a “stupid question”.

Labour's Jan Tinetti. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“The last thing we need is for women in this House to be belittling other members of Parliament when they are trying to do their job. Just stand up for women when they ask you to.”

Speaking to reporters outside the House, Collins said Mitchell had told her the comments were “completely out of context”.

“Just because I am a woman and a mother, I am not his mother, and I don’t answer for him. That’s the end of that.”

Tinetti told reporters Mitchell’s comments were “absolutely misogynistic”.

“That’s why they need highlighting, how this Government doesn’t take women’s issues seriously.

“I would say that the look Judith Collins gave Mark Mitchell right at the beginning of that answer is how women feel about this Government.”

Julia Gabel is a Wellington-based political reporter. She joined the Herald in 2020 and has most recently focused on data journalism.



