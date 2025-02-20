When Judith Collins was asked about Police Minister Mark Mitchell’s “absolutely misogynistic” comment “I don’t know if a gang member wants to deal with a perimenopausal woman”, her look said it all.
Collins turned and eyeballed Mitchell, who grinned, before the Speaker of the House Gerry Brownlee quipped:
“The look would probably do as an answer.”
Collins, who was standing in for absent Minister of Women Nicola Grigg, was facing questions in the House from Labour’s Jan Tinetti over Mitchell’s comments, made during an interview with The Platform.
Collins was also asked about comments by another colleague, Act’s Simon Court.
Court told a submitter during a Parliamentary Select Committee: “I’m not sure if you’re aware, or if people that you engage with are aware, of the menstrual cup, which is a reusable product available for about $15 from Chemist Warehouse.”
He asked: “Do you think if people knew more about how to access products like that that this concern, this anxiety you have, might be somewhat mitigated?”
In response to Tinetti’s questioning, Collins said:“Do you know, I think it’s amazing, because I don’t need to worry about those sorts of things any more, and I’m just so grateful for the fact that this man is actually interested in it, because I sure as hell am not.”
Things intensified as Tinetti continued quizzing Collins, asking: “How can she have confidence the Government is advocating for women when her colleagues mock perimenopausal women, dismiss the causes for the gender pay gap, appoint an anti-abortion lobbyist as a Minister for Health, and tell women what to put in their vagina and why has she as Minister for Women stood by and done nothing?”
Collins said that was a “stupid question”.
“The last thing we need is for women in this House to be belittling other members of Parliament when they are trying to do their job. Just stand up for women when they ask you to.”
Speaking to reporters outside the House, Collins said Mitchell had told her the comments were “completely out of context”.
“Just because I am a woman and a mother, I am not his mother, and I don’t answer for him. That’s the end of that.”
Tinetti told reporters Mitchell’s comments were “absolutely misogynistic”.