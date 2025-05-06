Science Minister Dr Shane Reti would chair the council, which was announced as part of the Government’s major science reforms.

In a statement, Luxon said the council would provide advice on long-term priorities for Government-funded science and innovation, and help identify areas that would benefit the economy.

“I also expect them to provide bold and courageous advice about those areas that aren’t delivering value for New Zealanders and may need to be deprioritised.

“It’s about making sure we are investing in what will have the greatest impact for New Zealanders.”

He said his new chief scientist, who was the principal scientist for animal science at DairyNZ and currently leads MPI’s Mycoplasma bovis advisory group, would support robust decision-making by providing high-quality, independent scientific advice.

The Prime Minister’s office has consistently said an appointment to the chief science adviser role hinged on the Science System Advisory Group’s review into the sector, led by Gluckman.

RNZ recently reported the final report was imminent and understands it was handed to the Science Minister at the end of April.

Other members of the Science and Technology Advisory Council include Craig Piggott, the founder of a company that developed a collar to monitor beef and dairy cows; Dr Merryn Tawhai, who leads a research programme into the respiratory system at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute; Komal Mistry-Mehta, who heads up Fonterra’s corporate venture capital arm; and Genesis Energy chief executive Malcolm Johns.

The council will provide its first formal advice later this year.

