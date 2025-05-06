By RNZ
- Prime Minister Christopher Luxon appointed Dr John Roche as the new chief science adviser.
- Roche will also serve as deputy chairman of the Prime Minister’s new Science and Technology Advisory Council.
- The council, chaired by Science Minister Dr Shane Reti, will advise on Government-funded science priorities and innovation.
The Prime Minister finally has a new chief science adviser, almost a year after his former adviser stepped down.
Ministry of Primary Industries (MPI) chief science adviser Dr John Roche has been appointed to the top job, which has been vacant since Dame Juliet Gerrard left in June 2024.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Roche would also serve as deputy chairman of the Prime Minister’s new Science and Technology Advisory Council, which included Sir Peter Gluckman – New Zealand’s first chief scientist.