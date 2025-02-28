Jumping on an EV scooter at a product showcasing and pretending to ride it? Yes.
Banging a giant drum in front of Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his entourage of several dozen? No problem at all.
Donning a chef’s apron and trying his hand at cooking premium snails in a broth with Fonterra cream? Absolutely.
The man was up for anything.
And his yes mentality goes into overdrive during events.
Other prime ministers would tolerate the meet and greets on international trips at best; politely smiling for selfies and handshakes before moving on to the next event.
In stark contrast, prying Luxon away from a function is damn near impossible.
At several occasions on this trip, he risked throwing the carefully crafted, meticulously detailed, down-to-the-minute schedule out the window, as he just wanted a yarn with someone doing business in Vietnam.
It’s often said the hardest job in politics is the leader of the opposition. Well, that job doesn’t hold a candle to the staffer tasked with telling Christopher Luxon “it’s time to go” at an event.
Luxon this week has proved he has become an excellent diplomat, an unapologetic cheerleader for New Zealand while reinforcing his credentials as an elite dealmaker.
Unfortunately for him, the Prime Minister has also proved he remains gaffe-prone, weak in interviews and, at times, a liability in communicating his own Government’s message.
The former is important for New Zealand Inc but the latter will linger in voters' minds, which is a serious problem for the Prime Minister, and therefore the Government.
Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s political editor and has years of experience in radio and print, including in the parliamentary press gallery for the NZ Herald and Interest.co.nz. He is also the chairman of the press gallery.