Jacinda Ardern to speak on Poland missile hit

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will speak to media in Vietnam. Photo / Thomas Manch

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called a press conference to speak about the unfolding situation in Poland. Ardern is currently in Vietnam on her diplomatic and trade mission to Asia. She is expected to speak at about 3.15pm.

Overnight, Nato member Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Nato is currently investigating the incident and determining what took place.

Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg earlier tweeted Nato was “monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting”.

“Important that all facts are established,” he tweeted.

In New Zealand, Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said the news from Poland was “deeply concerning”.

On his way into the House, Robertson said New Zealand continued to condemn the attack.

“This illegal invasion that Russia has undertaken in Ukraine has serious consequences,” Robertson said.

“This is deeply concerning. Obviously we’ve seen attacks on civilian targets within Ukraine. We don’t know the full circumstances here but we obviously have innocent people in Poland who have now been affected by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

Spoke with President Duda @prezydentpl about the explosion in #Poland. I offered my condolences for the loss of life. #NATO is monitoring the situation and Allies are closely consulting. Important that all facts are established. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) November 15, 2022

“We have to believe in the rule of law and the international rule of law and sovereign countries should not be invaded in the way they have been,” Robertson said.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said New Zealand was waiting on the outcome of Nato meetings before deciding on the next course of action.

“What is important at the moment is we asses the facts of the situation, sadly there has been a loss of life. My understanding is Nato is assessing the facts of the situation, upon receiving a report from that assessment, New Zealand will make a determination,” Mahuta said.

When asked if New Zealand had any defence force personnel in Poland, Mahuta said there were “people in the region”.

New Zealand has an embassy in Warsaw, about 300km away from Przewodów, where the missile impact occurred. The Herald has asked the Defence Force for information on personnel in Poland.

When asked if the situation in Poland had changed the Government’s calculus about expelling the Russian ambassador, Mahuta said “actually, it is still an important consideration but it is not the most important act that we can take.

“When we receive the report for consideration of the facts from Nato we will make another set of decisions,” she said.

US President Joe Biden has convened a meeting of the G7 in Indonesia. Indonesia is currently hosting G20 leaders, a group which includes the G7.