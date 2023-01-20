Chris Hipkins, the frontrunner to become New Zealand's next prime minister. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Chris “Chippy” Hipkins is the country’s prime minister-designate and Labour’s likely new leader, landing him perhaps his largest “fix-it” job of them all.

Hipkins is a senior high-profile minister in the Labour government, highly regarded as a hard worker and “Mr fix-it” of the caucus for swooping in to take on some of the toughest roles.

An MP since 2008, Hipkins really came into the public spotlight in 2020 taking over the role of leading the Covid-19 response from David Clark, guiding the country through the toughest moments of the pandemic.

He currently holds the portfolios of education and police, the latter of which he took over from Poto Williams last year after she came under intense scrutiny from National.

On Friday he was keeping quiet on any motivations to become leader, even indicating departing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had not signalled him her successor, but this morning he emerged as the party’s only nominee.

He now needs to attain support of two-thirds of the party’s MPs when they meet as a caucus on Sunday to become leader and prime minister, after Ardern on Thursday announced her shock resignation after more than five years in the role. If chosen, Hipkins will be prime minister leading up to the election, set for October 14 this year.

Hipkins - nickname “Chippy” - is currently MP for Remutaka, and immediately prior to Ardern’s announcement ranked fifth in the caucus, as Minister of Education, Minister of Police, and Minister for the Public Service and the Leader of the House.

In a Cabinet re-shuffle last year Hipkins was removed as Covid-19 Response Minister and given the police portfolio. It came after Poto Williams, who is to retire at the election, struggled in the face of a spike in ram raids and gang shootings, issues latched onto by National and Act.

Ardern at the time pointed to his degree in criminology and interest in youth justice.

As Covid-19 Response Minister, Hipkins was involved in some of the toughest decisions, including the Auckland lockdown, which he said he regretted had gone on so long.

Often fronting the country in live updates, the response was a chance for Hipkins to display his light-hearted personality.

During a press update in Kāpiti at the end of 2021, Hipkins was nearly half an hour late and his mum, with whom he and his family had been staying, made sure to come out and apologise to the waiting media.

He soon appeared emerging from the bush to address the media, a photo of which later became the subject of many memes online.

Hipkins also became well-known – particularly on social media – for some of his slips of the tongue.

In 2021 he went viral online when he made a rather unintentional X-rated error, telling Kiwis about how they should socially distance when they “spread their legs”.

“It is a challenge for people in high-density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people,” he said, when he clearly meant “stretch their legs”.

Rather than shy away, Hipkins embraced the moment, even acquiring a mug that made fun of his gaffe, adding moments of humour to the otherwise intense Covid-19 press conferences.

Hipkins then followed it up last year with another hilarious comment about “pashing on the dancefloor”.

When pressed on why you had to wear a mask in a supermarket and not at a nightclub, Hipkins weighed in on the popular nightlife act.

“It’s a question of volume. There are going to be a lot more people in a supermarket on a weekly basis than there will be out and about pashing on a dancefloor.”

There were also more serious controversies, including in October 2021 when Northland was sent into an 11-day lockdown after it was alleged three “sex workers” with possible gang connections crossed the Auckland border.

The women were publicly vilified for crossing the border. The then Covid-19 Response Minister Hipkins accused them of using “false information to travel across the border”.

Documents released under the Official Information Act showed the women - who had earlier been blamed for using “false information” to get travel permits - had no links to gangs and weren’t sex workers, as had been suggested.

Among the documents released is a summary of a police investigation into the women which found “no offence” and no “deception” in obtaining the travel documents.

He never apologised for nor corrected the reports that the women were “gang-related sex workers”.

At the start of last year Hipkins also came under fire for making incorrect statements about New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis, including that she ignored consular assistance, and had shared her personal information publicly.

He eventually apologised after months of mounting pressure and the prospect of legal action.

Born and raised in the Hutt Valley, Hipkins attended Hutt Valley Memorial College, where he was the Head Boy and went on to complete a Bachelor of Arts majoring in Politics and Criminology at Victoria University.

After completing his study, he worked in the industry training sector and worked at Parliament, first as senior adviser to two education ministers and later in the office of former Prime Minister Helen Clark.

He has said previously he entered politics “accidentally”, becoming involved in student protests while at university against rising fees.

He was arrested, but the charges were later dropped, the court ultimately finding the arrest unjust, and police issuing him an apology and compensation.

He said that moment had got him interested in politics at a national scale.

He entered Parliament as MP for Remutaka in 2008 - the same year as Ardern - and became the Spokesperson for Education in 2013.

Hipkins is married and they have two young children together. The family are based in Upper Hutt.

An outdoor enthusiast, Hipkins is keen on mountain swimming, tramping and biking. He cycles sometimes to work from Upper Hutt, about an hour-long ride.