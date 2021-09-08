Covid-19: 'Spread your legs' - Chris Hipkins' hilarious subtle joke for NZ at press conference

Chris Hipkins is back at it again! Photo / Pool

He's done it again!

Covid-19 response Minister Chris Hipkins went viral for his now famous "spread their legs" gaffe, now he's back at it again making Kiwis laugh at Wednesday's Covid press conference.

A few weeks ago, on the podium, Hipkins made a rather unintentional X-rated error, telling Kiwis about how they should social distance when they "spread their legs".

"It is a challenge for people in high density areas to get outside and spread their legs when they are surrounded by other people," he said.

His quirky moment became a moment of New Zealand nostalgia and was quickly turned into merchandise - in this case a coffee mug.

On the mug was a picture of Hipkins with the words "spread your legs, not the virus".

On Wednesday, Hipkins gave the nation another moment to laugh at when he spread his lips around the very mug that made fun of his gaffe, adding another moment of humour to the otherwise intense Covid-19 press conferences.

Minutes before Hipkins was set to address the nation, his press secretary placed the mug on the podium.

Hipkins, then directed a cheeky grin at the journalists before taking a sip from the personalised mug as he dove into proceedings.

The moment captured hearts yet again on social media, with many praising his humour and ability to lighten the mood.

As Chris Hipkins wisely once told the public, spread your legs, not the virus! Photo / Screengrab, Facebook

One person said: "I love that we live in a country where Chris Hipkins can do this and people take it for the laugh it is. This is proper owning it."

Another added: "Chris Hipkins that mug and the cheeky grin before the sip was chefs kiss."

A third declared: "Every time I spread my legs I think about Minister Hipkins."

Chris Hipkins: “Get out there and spread your legs”



Nobody: …



Chris Hipkins: *sips from mug*

.@chrishipkins pic.twitter.com/UrTkIj4zqw — Asa Campbell (@ajcnz86) September 8, 2021

Okay, Chris Hipkins is officially my favourite today. — Captain Rainbow Princess Unicorn (@mycaptainplush) September 8, 2021

Chris Hipkins is definitely the breakout star of this recent 1pm Daily Update Season. 😂 — Corrine O (@CorrineOConnell) September 8, 2021

@chrishipkins may have been my motivation for tuning into the 1pm update today, and he did not disappoint! However, today’s laughs were intended jokes as opposed to the previous slip up. It brought me joy to see him using his new mug. Man, I love this country! — Aimee W (@92aims) September 8, 2021

It wasn't Hipkins' only mic-drop moment at today's press conference.

When asked if he needs to drop a portfolio or two to focus on Covid-19, as Chris Bishop has been forced to do in the National Party, Hikins replied: "It's amazing what you can accomplish if you focus your time and energy onto your work rather than fighting with your colleagues."

At the time of Hipkins' original gaffe, he then went on to say "I'm sure you'll all have fun with me later."