Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
PoliticsUpdated

Jacinda Ardern on why she's going to Nato, and what she would say to Vladimir Putin

12 minutes to read
Defence is firmly on the agenda of Jacinda Ardern's trip to Europe this week. Photo / NZDF

Defence is firmly on the agenda of Jacinda Ardern's trip to Europe this week. Photo / NZDF

By
Thomas Coughlan

Senior Political Reporter, NZ Herald

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern doesn't remember the last conversation she had with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair have crossed paths a number of times, at various international forums with impenetrable acronyms. Putin's "not one

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.