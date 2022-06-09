Jacinda Ardern will meet Australia's new prime minister this week, with the controversial 501 deportation policy near the top of her agenda. Video / Mark Mitchell 7 June 2022

Pacific nations can better rebuff China's advances if working collectively, Jacinda Ardern says.

The Prime Minister is visiting Australia and told Channel Nine she viewed the Pacific nations as family.

She said China's presence in the region was not new, but the giant country's recent propositions showed island nations should stick together to advance regional interests.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived for their bilateral meeting in downtown Sydney today. Photo / Thomas Coughlan

"There is power in the collective. And in fact, we've in recent times asked for big conversations, like for instance, security arrangements, deal with us as a region ... and as a Pacific voice," Ardern told the Today show.

The PM said she viewed New Zealand as a Pacific nation.

"The relationship for us is not a bilateral relationship. It's a family relationship."

China last month reportedly sought a regional deal with at least 10 Pacific island nations on matters including policing, biometrics, and scholarships.

Ardern was also asked about Australia's 501 deportation policy.

She said the problem was not deportation generally, but extreme cases involving deportees sent to New Zealand after spending their formative years in Australia.

The 501 policy has been criticised for exacerbating New Zealand's crime problems and for being inhumane to deportees who have no social ties in New Zealand.

New Australian PM Anthony Albanese met with Jacinda Ardern in Sydney last night. Photo / AP

She said new Australian PM Anthony Albanese had acknowledged New Zealand's concerns about the deportations.

Cost of living and inflation problems plaguing many nations were also discussed.

Ardern said multilateral efforts could help ease global supply chain problems.

The PM also urged Australians to cross the Tasman this ski season and encouraged skilled Aussies - such as those with construction or IT qualifications - to consider emigrating.

Ardern is on a 25-hour visit to Australia. The trip will conclude early this afternoon, with a brief media conference involving both prime ministers before Ardern returns home.