As world leaders weigh in on the Israel-Hamas war, New Zealand’s political response has been lacking, says an academic, who is urging a joint statement ahead of a government being formed.

New Zealand has long spoken out on the Israel and Palestine situation, with bipartisan support for the two-state solution and advocacy for both sides to abide by international law.

In 2017, the National-led government sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestine. It was a rare resolution passed, with the United States opting to abstain rather than veto it.

But with the election last weekend confirming a change of government, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins is in a caretaker role ahead of National’s Christopher Luxon taking over after it completes negotiations to form a new government, likely in a few weeks.

This situation has seen Luxon, the Prime Minister in waiting, reluctant to make any comment as the violence between Israel and Hamas has escalated in recent days and instead defer to Hipkins. Meanwhile, Hipkins has been out of the public spotlight.

While Hipkins made a statement condemning Hamas’ massacre on October 7 that led to Israel’s retaliation, and on Tuesday announced humanitarian aid for Gaza, the only government statements since the blast at the crowded al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City feared to have killed hundreds of people have come from Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta and Defence Minister Andrew Little through social media. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike, while the Israeli military said the hospital was hit by a rocket misfired by Palestinian militants.

Mahuta’s statement used similar language to traditional allies, such as Australia, in condemning the targeting of civilians while advocating for adherence to international law. However, statements from other countries have come from their leaders.

Otago University professor of politics and international relations Robert Patman said people around the world would be watching for New Zealand’s response.

“I’ve been very concerned by the fact that Chris Luxon and Chris Hipkins haven’t got together, given what they both described as a bipartisan approach to foreign policy, and issued a joint statement.

“For the caretaker and the incoming government, this is a crucial issue. And it’s actually a challenge to the New Zealand worldview of international rules-based order.

“It’s not something we can afford to remain quiet on.”

Hipkins has announced $5 million in humanitarian aid to Israel, Gaza and the West Bank. This was done in consultation with Luxon.

Patman said this was welcome but there needed to be stronger statements.

“We had an appalling terror attack on Israel. I think most people ... would certainly defend or support Israel’s right to defend itself.

“But we would think that’s not a blank cheque. It has to be conducted within the parameters of humanitarian law and international law.

“Now, we have witnessed, in the space of just over a week, massive, collective punishment of Gaza.”

Israel’s initial response included shutting off supplies into Gaza, including food and water and fuel, the latter which has meant hospitals cannot function. Israel has also forced residents to evacuate into other, already-crowded parts of Gaza.

“There’s already been close to 3000 civilian casualties since Israel began its siege of Gaza,” said Patman.

“New Zealand needs to make it quite clear that it supports Israel’s right to defence, but it also supports the rights of civilians who had nothing to do with the terrorist attack, to have their lives protected and enhanced.”

Patman said he was concerned at the initial response from world leaders - including the European Union and the United States - which supported Israel’s right to self defence in an unreserved manner.

He said New Zealand’s international profile had grown in the past six years in particular, largely due to Christchurch terror attack and response and how the Covid-19 pandemic was handled.

“The way the Government acted through a combination of being decisive, but also empathetic, won a lot of praise internationally for the country and boosted the country’s profile.

“Jacinda Ardern had her domestic critics, but even Chris Luxon conceded she’d been a superb ambassador for the country globally. And few Prime Ministers have ever given New Zealand such a big profile internationally.

“What we do and what we don’t do is noticed.”

Patman said any statement should also reiterate that there needed to be a political, not military, solution to the problem and backing to return to the two-state solution.

The Prime Minister’s office told the Herald there was no joint statement planned.

The loudest political voices from New Zealand so far have come from the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori, who have each issued multiple statements condemning Hamas’ attack along with the scale of the response by Israel.

Both have called for a ceasefire, while Te Pāti Māori has taken it further and called for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled. Such a move would represent a dramatic escalation between the countries not seen since Israel recalled its ambassador from New Zealand in 2017 in retaliation for the United Nations settlements resolution.

The Act Party strongly condemned the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7 but has not issued any further media statements.

Days after Israel began its retaliation, including bombing civilian areas and blockading Gaza, Seymour said Hamas had put its citizens in that situation.

Asked if he supported Israel potentially committing war crimes, Seymour said again it was up to Hamas.

“I think [Israel] has been literally backed into a corner here, the result of a terrorist organisation called Hamas, and they are the ones that need to be stopped not just for the Israelis or Jewish victims on one side of the border, but for their own people who are suffering on the Palestinian side of the border.”