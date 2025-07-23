Education Minister said the investment would retain choice in the education system.

Integrated schools get $30m for new classrooms

The Government hopes as many as 1250 new student places in state-integrated schools will be enabled by a $30 million investment package to build more classrooms.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said rolls were growing at state-integrated schools and the funding would help them keep up.

Integrated schools are former private schools that are integrated into the state school network, while retaining characteristics of their former, private model. Most of the countries more than 300 integrated schools are Catholic.

“State-integrated schools are an important part of our education system.