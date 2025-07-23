Education Minister said the investment would retain choice in the education system.
The Government hopes as many as 1250 new student places in state-integrated schools will be enabled by a $30 million investment package to build more classrooms.
Education Minister Erica Stanford said rolls were growing at state-integrated schools and the funding would help them keep up.
Integrated schools are former privateschools that are integrated into the state school network, while retaining characteristics of their former, private model. Most of the countries more than 300 integrated schools are Catholic.
Stanford said the investment would retain choice in the education system.
“State-integrated schools are an important part of our education system.
“It’s clear they are experiencing similar growth pressures to the state network and need support to meet this demand. We are making sure they have the resources to support and grow alongside their communities.”
The $30 million investment will be phased in equally over the next four years and is expected to deliver up to 1250 new student places for students whose families choose state-integrated schooling.
Stanford said the investment was more than five times the value of the previous government’s investment
The classrooms will be delivered through a combination of cost-effective repeatable designs and offsite manufactured buildings, so funding can go further, and more students benefit. Schools will be able to apply in the coming weeks, she said.
“This Government is committed to providing parents with choice and high-quality schooling options for their children’s education.
“With this funding, integrated schools will be able to expand, giving students and teachers the spaces they need to thrive.”