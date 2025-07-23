Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Integrated schools get $30m for new classrooms

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Education Minister said the investment would retain choice in the education system.

Education Minister said the investment would retain choice in the education system.

The Government hopes as many as 1250 new student places in state-integrated schools will be enabled by a $30 million investment package to build more classrooms.

Education Minister Erica Stanford said rolls were growing at state-integrated schools and the funding would help them keep up.

Integrated schools are former private

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save