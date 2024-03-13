Voyager 2023 media awards
Inside the drafting of Christopher Luxon’s ‘cut-and-paste’ Waitangi speech

David Fisher
By
6 mins to read
The Prime Minister Christopher Luxon alongside David Seymour and Winston Peter and cabinet ministers arrive for the Pōwhiri for the Government today at Te Whare Rūnanga, Waitangi Treaty Grounds.

Documents released through the Official Information Act give a behind-scenes look at the 10 days of preparation that went into Christopher Luxon’s 2024 Waitangi speech widely derided as ‘cut-and-paste’. The papers show who the Prime

