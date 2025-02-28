- Hyundai may bid to build two new Cook Strait ferries after meeting Rail Minister Winston Peters.
- The government cancelled a previous $3 billion order with Hyundai due to cost blowouts.
- Peters is seeking cheaper, smaller rail-enabled ferries to be operational by 2029.
By Corin Dann, RNZ
The giant Korean shipbuilder Hyundai could be back in the running to build two new Cook Strait ferries, following a meeting between the company and Rail Minister Winston Peters in Seoul on Friday.
The Government last year cancelled an order with Hyundai to build two mega ferries, citing a $3 billion cost blowout associated with the ferries and the required port upgrades.
Peters as new Rail Minister has since embarked on a worldwide tender to find by the end of March a builder for two cheaper and smaller rail-enabled ferries, and have them running by 2029.