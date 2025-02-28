New Zealand Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters meets Korea Foreign Minister Cho Tae Yul in Seoul. Photo / RNZ / Corin Dann

He said Hyundai was open to considering bidding to build the new smaller ferries and had indicated it could meet the size specifications involved in that.

“I’ve got a serious contender back in the ring of potential contenders for the tender for two replacement ferries for the Cook Strait.”

Peters, who is in Korea for talks with the Korean Foreign Affairs Minister, said it made sense to also visit Hyundai given they were the biggest shipbuilders in the world.

It seems unlikely, however, the Government can escape a costly multi-million dollar break fee KiwiRail is thought to be in negotiation with Hyundai for, after cancelling the mega ferry deal signed in 2021.

When asked by RNZ what would happen to the break fee negotiations should Hyundai build two new smaller ships, Peters said that was a decision made by the last Government and KiwiRail and has to play out separately.

When also asked why Hyundai wanted to bid again having been burned by New Zealand before, Peters said “Hyundai understand the vagaries of politics as much as anybody else and we had a marvellous conversation”.

