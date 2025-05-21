Hunt for new Oranga Tamariki CEO yet to start seven weeks after resignation

Former Oranga Tamariki chief executive Chappie Te Kani resigned in April to focus on his health. Photo / Supplied

The search for the next chief executive of Oranga Tamariki is yet to begin, despite the agency’s former boss resigning about seven weeks ago.

It comes as the plagued agency cops criticism from a top government watchdog for not understanding how its contracting decisions would affect children and their families.

Former chief executive Chappie Te Kani resigned in early April after going on medical leave in September to undergo surgery. At the time, Te Kani was expected to return to work by the end of last year.

In an internal email sent to staff seen by RNZ on April 4, Te Kani said the choice to resign was not easy, but it was the right one for him, his whānau, and for Oranga Tamariki.

Former justice and defence secretary Andrew Bridgman had been acting chief executive with Te Kani on leave and he has continued in that role since April.