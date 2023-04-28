Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

How the rich get rich: Seven things you missed from the IRD’s wealth report

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
The IRD looked at how the wealthy earned their money. Photo / AP

The IRD looked at how the wealthy earned their money. Photo / AP

This week, IRD released the results of the most comprehensive research into the wealth of the super-rich ever to have been attempted in this country - and one of the most comprehensive projects to have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand