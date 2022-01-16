Voyager 2021 media awards
Profile: Harete Hipango and how she upset National colleagues

13 minutes to read
David Fisher

Senior writer

Harete Hipango's brief career as an MP has seen her upset staff with her manner, lecturing senior colleagues on the work they are doing - and even how they are speaking. After she visited a

