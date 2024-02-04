Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Housing warning to Government: ‘hard landing’ likely, ‘it is not profitable to build’

Thomas Coughlan
By
5 mins to read
Officials are warning of a housing downturn. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Officials are warning of a housing downturn. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Officials have warned the Government that the overheated construction sector is headed for a “hard landing”, which would see the number of new homes built every year plummet by thousands.

They warned the downturn may

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics