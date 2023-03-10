Health Minister Ayesha Verrall. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Health Minister Dr Ayesha Verrall is again in hot water after today revealing a Te Whatu Ora publication featured a profile piece about her, which she believes was an inappropriate use of taxpayer dollars.

The advertisement, published after Verrall was announced as the new Health Minister on January 31, was printed in a Te Whatu Ora Southen newsletter-type document and references her links to the southern region, including being born in Invercargill and growing up in Fiordland.

A photo of Verrall tops the nine-paragraph profile piece. The newsletter is understood to have an overall cost of about $14,000.

Verrall says she was not aware of the advert and that approval was “mistakenly given by a former staff member” who did not seek her approval.

“I would not have approved the profile because I do not believe it is an appropriate use of public funding.”

Te Whatu Ora has been approached for comment.

It comes after a week when Verrall has been placed under pressure following Te Whatu Ora’s publication of incorrect emergency department data.

It also followed the Herald report of hospital patients being held in overflow rooms while they wait for treatment and ambulances being diverted as under-pressure emergency departments in Auckland - one apparently at 195 per cent capacity - struggle to cope.

National health spokesman Dr Shane Reti has slammed the advert, describing it as a “puff piece”.

“Health New Zealand should not be spending thousands of dollars of puff pieces on their minister,” he told the Herald.

“Does the puff piece improve outcomes?”

National Party health spokesman Dr Shane Reti. Photo / Bevan Conley

In a statement, Verrall said she first learned of the advert through a written parliamentary question lodged by the National Party.

Since being alerted, Verrall said she had requested all online versions be removed and she had delivered a stern message to her own staff and Te Whatu Ora.

“I have also let my current ministerial staff and Te Whatu Ora know that this was inappropriate.”

Verrall was also implicated in Te Whatu Ora’s error on ED wait times after she referenced the data before acknowledging it was incorrect.

On Wednesday, Newshub reported Dr Nick Chamberlain, the director of the National Public Health Service, had appeared in a Labour Party ad alongside Whangārei MP Emily Henderson.

While it was understood no rules were broken, Newshub reported Chamberlain wasn’t aware of the ad. It prompted strong criticism from the Opposition.

It comes in light of the Public Service Commissioner writing to all board chairs of Crown entities to remind them of their political neutrality obligations.

Rob Campbell was sacked from his position as Te Whatu Ora chair because he had breached those obligations.

Reti said too many mistakes were occurring under Verrall’s watch.

“It shows the incompetence inside and outside the minister’s office.”