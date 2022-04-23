Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Hayden Munro: Labour has reasons for optimism after National takes lead in poll

4 minutes to read
With inflation biting hard, voters around the world are turning on those in charge. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

With inflation biting hard, voters around the world are turning on those in charge. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald

OPINION

Given the torrid first quarter of the year, the Government will probably be pretty happy with this week's poll numbers.

With the pandemic grinding on, inflation at a 30 year high, and the memory

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.