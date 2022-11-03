PM on byelection forced by resignation of Gaurav Sharma. Video / Mark Mitchell

Act MP Dr James McDowall is looking to take advantage of the disappointment felt by Hamilton West voters after a byelection was triggered when the electorate’s MP, Dr Gaurav Sharma, resigned from Parliament roughly 12 months out from the general election.

McDowall, 34, has been selected as the Act Party’s candidate to contest the December 10 byelection, hosting his campaign launch this evening.

Hamilton West is without a representative in Parliament after Sharma, who won the seat with Labour in 2020, had a messy split with the party that began in August when he accused Labour Party members and ministers of bullying - claims that have been repeatedly refuted.

Sharma was kicked out of Labour’s caucus soon after, and was later expelled from the party. Sharma announced his shock resignation two weeks ago but confirmed he would contest the byelection and set up a new party.

“Obviously there’s some discontent among the local population about their MP doing a bit of a cut-and-run,” McDowall told the Herald.

“But from our perspective, it’s quite exciting, it’s a good opportunity to get everybody together and run a strong campaign and check the mood of the nation.”

McDowall entered Parliament as a list MP in 2020 after being well beaten while contesting Hamilton East in 2017 and the Waikato electorate in 2020.

Asked whether his previous two attempts forecasted his success in Hamilton West, McDowall said a byelection afforded him more licence to market himself as an MP as opposed to focusing primarily on promoting the party.

“In this case, it’s one of those rare opportunities to actually say, ‘Look, let’s try and get another electorate MP and we’ll get another MP on top’.”

Act MP and Hamilton West candidate James McDowall.

National, which held the seat from 2008-2020 with Tim Macindoe, will announce its candidate this weekend from its three-person shortlist of iwi head Tama Potaka, health manager Frances Hughes and Pasifika business director Rachel Afeaki-Taumoepeau.

National leader Christopher Luxon had set clear expectations around the need for diversity in his party and it appears his messages are being listened to after two Pākehā men withdrew from contention to leave two women and a Māori man left in the running.

On Tuesday, Labour revealed Georgie Dansey of Ngāti Tūwharetoa as its candidate. She is the chief executive of the Independent Schools Education Association and owns Body Fit Training in Te Awamutu.

National and Labour had downplayed their chance of winning for different reasons.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Sharma’s ugly exit from the party had left a bad taste in the mouth of voters. National campaign chairman Chris Bishop continued to rate Sharma’s chances as he won in 2020, while president Sylvia Wood considered the party the underdog.

McDowall disagreed, saying Act would hold the underdog status of the opposition parties but he did note the advantage National and Act together might be given.

“I suspect the winds will favour the opposition parties in this one but we’ll see.”

Act MP Dr James McDowall, left, with leader David Seymour. Photo / George Novak

Prior to McDowall’s confirmation as candidate, public statements from the Act Party had referenced a strategic approach towards running in byelections.

McDowall said “several dozen” people would be involved in the campaign with some travelling from Auckland and Tauranga to assist.

McDowall had lived in Hamilton since 2005, save for a short stint in Wellington. Prior to becoming an MP, he and his wife owned an immigration law firm and he had worked in marketing for non-governmental organisation, Wise Group.

Act leader David Seymour said he was excited to watch McDowall promote change.

“A vote for James will send a message to Government that it’s time for real change.”

The field of candidates for the byelection had all but been confirmed ahead of nominations closing on Tuesday.

The Greens and NZ First had decided against entering a candidate. Te Pāti Māori had not yet confirmed but was understood to be leaning towards not entering the race.